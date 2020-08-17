Biography claims about Meghan Markle’s ex-husband slammed as ‘rubbish’ by his family

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Finding Freedom, the new unauthorised royal biography, has made a number of claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s life as part of the monarchy, revealing what really happened between Harry and William that led to all the reports of a ‘feud’ and exactly what the Queen told them before the Sussexes relocated overseas earlier this year.

It also touches on the Duchess of Sussex’s first marriage to Hollywood producer, Trevor Engelson, who she divorced in 2013, claiming that he ‘didn’t always act as if he supported her acting career’.

A friend said that ‘the dynamic was changing, and he didn’t like that’ once she landed the role of Rachel Zane on TV show, Suits, and that he reportedly wanted to be the ‘breadwinner’ and ‘didn’t want to share the spotlight.’

However, now Trevor’s uncle has hit back at the accusations, saying that the description of his nephew is ‘not even close to who he is’.

Mickey-Miles Felton told The Daily Mail: ‘Trevor is too good a person to have these kind of thoughts. That is not even close to who he is.

‘He has made successes out of a lot of people who have worked for him. So, I think the word you use in England for this claim would be “rubbish”. We would say “trash”.’

He continued: ‘He is not the kind of person who would be jealous of somebody else’s success. He has made successes out of a lot of people who have worked for him.

‘To me it’s an absurd notion. Whether that makes me naive or not, I don’t know. But in all the years I’ve talked to him, I’ve never heard anything like that.’

Harry and Meghan’s spokespeople have denied any involvement in the biography by authors and royal correspondents, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.