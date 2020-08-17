Prince William ‘didn’t speak to Prince Harry for two months’ after royal split

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new unauthorised biography, Finding Freedom, has made some bold claims about the couple, and details their relationship with the Cambridges following months of speculation about an ongoing ‘feud’.

Now, co-author and royal correspondent, Omid Scobie, has now discussed ‘widening’ distance between William and Harry during an interview for True Royalty TV.

He claims that William and Harry ‘completely’ stopped talking for a months following the Sussexes online announcement that they were stepping down from the royal family.

The Duke of Cambridge was allegedly unhappy with his brother for ‘damaging the Royal Family’s reputation’ by sharing the news on Instagram, and wasn’t speaking to Harry around the time that the family met at Sandringham to discuss details of their exit.

Before the announcement, there were reports of a ‘feud’ between the Cambridges and the Sussexes, but according to Scobie the distance between them ‘grew wider and wider’.

He said: ‘I think, really, where it went wrong for Harry and Meghan and the Cambridges was that decision to go public with the road map to their new working model.’

This is said to have hurt William as the statements weren’t ‘discussed internally’ beforehand, and the author added: ‘That it put family business out into the public domain when it should’ve been discussed privately and there was a lot of hurt there that continues to this day.’

According to The Sun, a source claims that William and Harry still don’t speak very often, telling the publication: ‘It’s completely wrong to think William and Harry are communicating like they used to. The fallout is serious and difficult. Kate and Meghan don’t communicate personally at all.’

Harry and Meghan’s representatives have denied any involvement with the biography.