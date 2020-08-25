Meghan Markle’s team has revealed the Britishisms that she likes to use at home

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is hilarious.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal family roles and relocated to Los Angeles, California.

From the bikini photographs taken by paparazzi that enraged Prince Harry to Meghan’s relationship with Kate Middleton and rumours of the feud, Meghan Markle has made non-stop headlines since the move. The couple has since become the subject of even more news as they bought their first ever home together in Santa Barbara.

This week, Meghan made news once more as her team revealed that she likes to use Britishisms in day to day life – and of course that her team loves Prince Harry’s accent.

‘Meghan was the all-American girl before she met Harry, but since living in the UK she’s adopted certain phrases,’ a source revealed according to a report from The Sun. ‘Her staff think it’s amusing to listen to an American celebrity using Britishisms. She’s often heard saying, “Oh dahling,” to people at home. They do have a giggle about it and sometimes they do impressions of her but only in a light-hearted way. It’s funny to them.’

She continued: ‘The staff there love to hear Harry’s accent, too. They adore him. He’s very well-mannered and staff were shocked by how down-to-earth he is as a royal. He just wants to live a more normal life now in California and enjoy family time. No doubt he’ll start to pick up Americanisms soon and will be asking staff to take out the trash.’

