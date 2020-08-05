There’s reportedly a hidden message behind the Queen and Kate Middleton’s birthday messages to Meghan

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know...

Meghan Markle celebrated her 39th birthday this week, welcoming in a new year in Los Angeles with Prince Harry and baby Archie.

Despite celebrating on the other side of world following the Sussex family’s split from the royal family, the Mountbatten-Windsors came out in force to pay tribute to the Duchess, extending a very public olive branch.

In fact, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip all posted sweet tributes to Meghan.

This is something that, according to royal experts, there is a hidden message behind.

‘Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday! The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018,’ posted a tribute from the Queen alongside a photograph of the duo. Prince William and Kate Middleton also posted a tribute, captioning a rare photograph of Meghan: ‘Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈’

‘Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!,’ added Prince Charles and Camilla alongside a throwback photograph from her tour of New Zealand.

Ingrid Seward, Editor-in-Chief of Majesty magazine opened up about the tributes recently, telling The Sun that there could be a hidden meaning behind it.

According to Ingrid, the Queen and senior royals ‘are aware of how sensitive Meghan is’.

And as for Kate’s tribute? According to Ingrid, it could be the Duchess of Cambridge’s way of rising above the rumours of feuds, prompted by the release of new royal biography, Finding Freedom.

‘She is a sassy lady and would not consider allowing anyone, let alone Meghan’s many followers, to take a swipe at her,’ Ingrid claimed.

We’re hoping Meghan had a very happy birthday!