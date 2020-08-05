The royal family just extended a very public olive branch to Meghan Markle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know...

Meghan Markle celebrated her 39th birthday this week, welcoming in a new year in Los Angeles with her husband Prince Harry and her baby Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex has endured a more difficult year than most. She has faced a constant wave of backlash, made the subject of endless rumours, split from the royal family, relocated to America and is now in the midst of multiple lawsuits agains the tabloids that ‘bullied’ her. And let’s throw in the global pandemic that we’re all coming to terms with.

Following the messy split from the Mountbatten-Windsors, it was thought that the birthday wouldn’t be publicly recognised in royal tributes, but to the internet’s surprise, the royal family extended a very public olive branch.

In fact, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip all posted sweet tributes to Meghan.

‘Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday! The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018,’ posted a tribute from the Queen alongside a photograph of the duo. Prince William and Kate Middleton also posted a tribute, captioning a rare photograph of Meghan: ‘Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈’

‘Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!,’ added Prince Charles and Camilla alongside a throwback photograph from her tour of New Zealand.

We’re hoping Meghan had a very happy birthday!