Euphoria star Maude Apatow comes from Hollywood royalty – who are her mum and dad?

Spoiler alert - maybe

The Twittersphere waits with bated breath for every episode of Euphoria. From Maddy and Cassie’s twinning moment to always wearing the best dresses, the cast serves some of the most iconic fashion and beauty looks. But, with the final episode airing tonight on Now TV, fans are more focused on the family tree of one of their favourite characters. Turn’s out Maude Apatow is from a famous family.

Maude Apatow, who stars as Lexi Howard in the binge-able show, is the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. Basically, she’s got Hollywood royalty in her blood.

Not 100% sure who her parents are? You’ll definitely recognise them.

Who are Maude Apatow’s parents?

Famous for his comedy gold, Judd Apatow has directed and produced films including The-40-Year-Old-Virgin and Superbad. In fact, his daughter’s first on-screen appearance was in Knocked Up (a film from his portfolio of cult classics that we’re not sold on) back in 2007. In the film, Maude plays her real-life mother’s daughter – it was obviously a bring your family to work day!

Maude gets her on-screen acting skills from her mum, Leslie Mann. Leading lady in films including Welcome to Marwen and Sofia Coppola’s The Bling Ring, she features alongside comedy legend Steve Carell and British name Emma Watson.

As usual, fans are freaking out about the news. While some people are taking to Twitter upset that Apatow is a ‘nepotism baby’, others aren’t bothered.

Most of our most loved Hollywood stars have been brought up in the limelight. Even Euphoria’s creator, Sam Levinson’s parents are famous film and advert makers. Oh and then there’s Lily-Rose Depp, Zoë Kravitz and basically all of the Beckham children.

That doesn’t mean that Maude Apatow doesn’t know about hard work in the industry. “When I was growing up, my parents never let me act in anything that wasn’t with them,” she tells the Rolling Stones in a joint interview with her dad. “I really wanted to start working. And it was important to my parents that I finished high school and (was) mature enough to be able to handle myself in those situations without them.”

Whether you’re here for the news or not, you’ll probably be tuning into the finale tonight. It’s set to be full of jaw-dropping storylines – enjoy!

Euphoria is streaming on NOW TV, with the final episode launching today on 28th February.