Why Kanye West bought a house right next to ex Kim Kardashian

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kanye West recently bought a new mansion in the same neighbourhood as estranged wife Kim Kardashian following their split, for $4.5 million.

While some thought the 44-year-old rapper’s behaviour was slightly out the ordinary, especially so soon after the couple split, the Yeezy designer has opened up as to why – and it makes a lot of sense.

In a teaser clip for Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee, Kanye revealed the reason he moved was to be as close as possible to his four children, North eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three and two-year-old Psalm, as he knows first hand what it was like not to see both his parents when he was growing up.

He said: “That’s why I even got the house.

“When my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest and most-dangerous city in the world to be next to me. There’s nothing with my career, whether it’s rap [or designing], none of that is going to keep me from my children.

“Don’t play with me and don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security going to get between me and my children.”

Us Weekly previously reported the Heartless hitmaker paid an extra $421,000 above the asking price just to be on the same road in the Hidden Hills, California, as his family,

Despite Kim and Kanye’s split, the musician still vows to be a “big part” in his children’s lives.

An insider previously shared: “[Kim] wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids’ lives. [He] will be invited to all holidays and family celebrations.”

Videos you may like:

Kim filed for divorce in February in 2021, six years after the former couple tied the knot.

It has been reported the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paid Kanye $23 million for his share of the Hidden Hills property they had previously bought together.

Kim has since moved on with boyfriend Pete Davidson, while Kanye has been cosying up with Julia Fox.