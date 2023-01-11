Kate Winslet reassuring a teenage journalist is the sweetest thing you'll see today

We've all started a new job and felt that nerves have got the better of us on our first day - so when a colleague takes us under their wing, it's always comforting.

But just imagine if that person was Avatar actress, Kate Winslet. That's exactly what happened to teenage journalist Martha, who was talking to the Hollywood star for her first ever celebrity interview.

As she told the Titanic actor this, and Kate sensed her neves, she kindly told her: "We got this."

Kate, who has spoken openly about being body shamed in the early days of her career, is super supportive in the now-viral video, with fans claiming that she is a 'sweetheart' and that she is a brilliant role model for kindness.

Martha was interviewing Kate for German broadcaster ZDF (opens in new tab) and straight away Kate could tell that the teenager was new to the job.

The video, which has had around 5 million views, stars with the Oscar winner asking: "Is this is your first time doing it?"

As Martha nods, Kate goes on to say: "OK, well, guess what? When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it is going to be."

As Martha laughs at the pep talk, Kate continues: "So, we’ve decided right now, me and you, this is going to be a really fantastic interview. And you can ask me anything that you want and you don’t have to be scared, everything is going to be amazing. OK, you got this. OK, let’s do it."

Wow - what lovely words, and Twitter thought the same with one celebrity journalist even admitting just how daunting interviews can be, writing: "Words of encouragement and kindness like this can go such a long way."

Another fan said, "That’s the mark of a decent person," and someone else added, "In another life, Kate Winslet would be the most amazing teacher."

How lovely!