Kate Moss has testified about the ‘staircase incident’ during the Johnny Depp defamation trial

The Johnny Depp Amber Heard defamation trial has been ongoing since early April, with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor suing his ex-wife for $50 million in damages following an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018, titled ‘I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. This has to change.’

Heard is counter-suing for $100 million, and the case has been making headlines across the globe – be it for the witness who drove off during his testimony or the make-up brands weighing in on their products involvement.

Earlier this month, those watching the case – which is being live streamed from Virginia, US – noticed that Depp and his team celebrated when Heard mentioned his ex, Kate Moss, during her time on the stand.

While recounting an alleged argument between Depp and her sister Whitney on a staircase, Heard commented on his former relationship, stating: ‘She threw herself in the line of fire. She was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her… I don’t hesitate and wait.

‘I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.’

Lip readers who analysed the clip claim that Depp’s attorney Ben Chew told him: ‘Don’t react. This is perfect!’

Speculation mounted that Moss would appear to give evidence as part of the trial to discuss the alleged staircase incident, and today she appeared as the first rebuttal witness via a live link from Gloucestershire, England.

Moss told the court that during a holiday with Depp in Jamaica during their four year relationship she ‘slid down the stairs’ but that Depp ‘never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs.’

She said: ‘We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs. I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened and I was in pain.’

The model added that Depp returned to help her and ‘carried me to my room and got me medical attention.’

When asked if he had ever pushed her down any stairs, she said: ‘No, he never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.’

Moss also said she had never testified in any case previously.

The trial continues.