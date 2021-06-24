Kate Middleton reveals she has a very impressive (and sweet) secret hobby

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royals have some seriously impressive secret talents. Prince George is reportedly a keen ballet dancer, the late Prince Philip was the first person to coax black truffles from British soil and the Queen has her own gin and beer.

And it seems that Kate Middleton also has a very unique skill which nobody knew about.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known to be a keen photographer, but it turns out that she also has another very sweet interest.

Earlier this week, Kate visited the Natural History Museum in London to meet young children and learn about the Urban Nature Project. It focuses on sustainability and biodiversity, and to celebrate the launch she brought some homemade goods for the little ones. And while she’s said to be a talented baker, creating epic birthday cakes for her three children, it appears she can make her own honey!

According to reports, she said to the children: ‘Would you like to try some? This came specially from my beehive. Does it taste like honey from the shops? Does it taste like flowers?’

The Duchess isn’t the only beekeeping member of the Middleton family. In fact, she may have been inspired by her brother, James, to take up the hobby.

During an interview with People, he previously revealed that he finds beekeeping therapeutic.

‘Beekeeping to me is a meditation. It’s a chance to escape my mind and be so consumed by something that hours can pass by without knowing it. Meditation is a wonderful tool to help with stress, anxiety, depression and doesn’t just need to be practiced sitting down!

‘Honey is one of nature’s finest medicines—from antibacterial properties, aiding digestion, hay fever, colds, energy, and even as a cure for sleeping disorders—the list goes on. I have a teaspoon of honey every day and couldn’t recommend it more.’

How lovely!