How Kate Middleton really feels about being portrayed in The Crown

The Crown fans will be counting down the months until the rumoured final season airs later this year. The drama has had viewers hooked since 2016, covering all sorts of royal controversies from political difficulties to rocky relationships.

Season 4 left viewers in the 90s after a controversial portrayal of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage breakdown, and fans are hoping that producers pick up where they left off.

However, it seems that creators are currently looking for the perfect actor to portray Kate Middleton – despite the fact that show writer Peter Morgan has expressed that he won’t be writing storylines about anything too current.

In an interview with Broadcast, executive producer Suzanne Mackie previously said: ‘Peter has said it very articulately, that he simply can’t write something unless there has been time to gain a proper perspective.

‘And I think he’s always felt 10 years is the minimum amount of time that he can see something in a historical context, to allow him to really understand it. I don’t think he’ll deviate from that.’

Kate met Prince William while they were at university in the early 2000s, and it has been reported that The Crown‘s finale timeline has been extended from the 1990s and will finish around the time that William was studying at St Andrews.

So how does the Duchess of Cambridge feel about featuring on the show? According to one royal insider, the need not be concerned.

Grant Harold, who worked as Prince Charles’ butler between 2004 and 2011, told OK!: ‘Kate doesn’t have much to worry about, her PR and image is perfect. There is nothing not perfect about her.

‘At the end of the day, it’s PR. Some bits are historical and some bits are drama, the Palace has always been keen to remind people it is drama.’

He continued: ‘It will be positive. So they may well see it as good PR [for Kate]. There will be an interest for them and she is likely to come face to face with the actress that plays her at some point at an event.’

Excited to see Kate appear in the popular royal drama? Same.