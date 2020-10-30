Prince William and Kate Middleton have a surprising new reality TV star friend

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never fail to make viral news, and with their roles elevated this year, the royal couple are all anyone can talk about.

While the Cambridge children get the most attention, from Prince George knowing he’s different from his siblings to Prince Louis’ love of cuddling, it’s Prince William and Kate Middleton who spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This week, it was a new celebrity friendship that made them headlines, as Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen out and about filming with broadcaster and national treasure, Kate Garraway.

The Good Morning Britain star’s husband Derek was hospitalised with COVID-19 back in March, something she spoke about with William and Kate during their day of filming for the Pride of Britain Awards.

The Cambridges – along with the rest of the world – appeared touched by Kate Garraway’s strength at such a difficult time, with Prince William reportedly telling her: ‘You are doing amazingly though. If it wasn’t for social distancing we would both give you a hug’.

Kate Garraway has since posted a photograph of the newspaper with the quote to her Instagram, captioning the upload: ‘What an incredible honour to be beside @kensingtonroyal as they paid tribute to our extraordinary frontline @nhsengland & @nhsscotland heroes who have risked so much for us all in the fight against #covid_19. Thank you @prideofbritain & @dailymirror. Do join in paying tribute to Britain’s heroes @prideofbritain Sunday night @itv’.

Well, this is a lovely friendship.

The 2020 Pride of Britain Awards is set to air on 1 November at 9pm, on ITV.