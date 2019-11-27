Kate Middleton and Prince William caught Camila Cabello stealing a pencil from Kensington Palace

'I'm sorry William and I'm sorry Kate'

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis making just as much news as their parents.

From Prince George’s cheeky grin and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass to the recent news of the royal water fight, this year is all about the Cambridges.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made news last week as it emerged that the royal couple gave Radio DJ Greg James a dressing down for poking fun of Princess Charlotte shaking hands with her headteacher on her first day of school.

‘We were listening on the morning of little Charlotte’s first day, and we want to talk to you about the handshaking thing…’, the royal couple reportedly told the DJ when they met him, to which he responded, ‘Oh God no’.

Now Greg has made news with the royals again, admitting live on air that he dared singer Camila Cabello to steal a pencil during a recent trip to Kensington Palace.

‘Don’t tell anyone what my mother and I did,’ Camila told Greg on air, before Greg went on to describe the ‘triple doggy dare’, to which Camila responded, ‘You can’t not do a triple doggy dare.’

‘I still have it,’ the singer confessed. ‘I’m sorry, William, and I’m sorry, Kate’.

She continued: ‘I honestly couldn’t sleep last night. I had to get it off my chest.’

How did the royals respond? With humour as always, with Kate and William commenting a shocked eyes emoji on the viral video clip from their official account.

These two!