Prince William once stepped in to avoid Princess Kate suffering an "inappropriate" royal outfit mishap

The Princess of Wales is the most talked-about woman in the world, particularly when it comes to her fashion sense. And with the brands she champions going on to become major names, the 'Kate Middleton effect' is more powerful than ever.

However, despite Princess Kate's success and position of influence in the fashion world as a senior royal, experts have revealed that it took her a while to find her signature style.

In fact, with royal women having to abide by a long list of rules and protocols, the now Princess of Wales reportedly leaned on husband Prince William in her early royal days to show her the ropes.

And according to one of Prince William's advisors, the future King had to actually step in on one occasion to avoid Princess Kate suffering an "inappropriate" royal outfit mishap.

"Before Kate realised that as a senior royal you have to dress carefully, having taken advice, she once bought an outfit that William considered inappropriate," the advisor recalled recently to The Times.

"He told Kate she looked as if she’d just run through a charity shop covered in superglue," the insider added, emphasising that it was all in good spirit. "Everyone thought this was very funny," he added. "Including, to her credit, Kate."

The Princess of Wales' style has evolved gradually over the years, with experts previously opening up about her successful fashion transformation.

"Kate’s grace and poise could make the most casual of outfits look refined. But as her role has grown within the Royal Family, so has her style repertoire," explained royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist, Miranda Holder, via OK!.

"Kate’s wardrobe will continue to evolve to reflect her changing position within the Royal Family and her lifestyle. She’s already an accomplished diplomatic dresser, but I can see this being amplified when she becomes Queen Consort."

