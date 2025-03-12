Why Princess Kate won't be joining William on his first international trip of the year
Royal social media was all abuzz with news of Prince William's upcoming international trip on this fine Wednesday morning. But sadly for avid royal watchers, said international trip will not feature one Princess Kate, who is still slowly returning to her royal duties following her cancer diagnosis and treatment last year.
Writing on X, royal reporter Rebecca English said: "The Prince of Wales will travel to Estonia March 20/21 to visit the Mercian Regiment in his role as Colonel-in-Chief and learn about how they are bolstering NATO’s eastern flank as part of Operation Cabrit (I will be covering this next week)."
Rebecca added: "Whilst in Estonia, His Royal Highness will also carry out engagements in Tallinn to learn more about how country has responded to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how Estonia is innovating in renewable energy and technology. This will be his first ever visit to Estonia."
Neither William nor Kate has made an official trip outside of the UK in 2025 so far. However, they did enjoy a lovely tropical holiday to the island of Mustique for their children's half-term last month.
As reported by the Express, the last time William left the UK for an official visit was when he spent four days in South Africa as part of the Earthshot Prize. There, he got to hang out with celebs Winnie Harlow and Heidi Klum. Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales' latest official outing as a couple was for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on 10 March.
The royal spouses could be seen exchanging adorable looks and PDA on the day, with one body language expert claiming that the Prince was showcasing his "bashful crush" on his wife, 14 years on from their royal wedding in the same venue. So sweet.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
Lila Moss just copied this iconic Kate Moss outfit from the early 2000s
The younger Moss model was spotted in Kate Moss’ leopard print coat and leather hot pants
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Gigi Hadid shares details about her 'very romantic' relationship with Bradley Cooper for the first time
Aw!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Aimee Lou Wood's brilliant response to the discourse around her teeth
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate is about to make her most significant public appearance this year
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William just made an awkward blunder on social media
Oopsie
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Former royal aide opens up about Harry and William's 'hard and sad' rift
Jason Knauf has spoken up
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Here's exactly what William and Kate were doing instead of the BAFTAs
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kensington Palace responds to Princess Kate wardrobe controversy
That was a close one
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why William and Kate will not attend the BAFTAs this year
We need a minute to compose ourselves over this news
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Kate and William are avoiding Charlotte and Louis being seen as 'spares'
They're fiercely protective
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William and Kate called to 'break historic tradition' with George, Charlotte and Louis
By Jadie Troy-Pryde