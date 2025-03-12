Royal social media was all abuzz with news of Prince William's upcoming international trip on this fine Wednesday morning. But sadly for avid royal watchers, said international trip will not feature one Princess Kate, who is still slowly returning to her royal duties following her cancer diagnosis and treatment last year.

Writing on X, royal reporter Rebecca English said: "The Prince of Wales will travel to Estonia March 20/21 to visit the Mercian Regiment in his role as Colonel-in-Chief and learn about how they are bolstering NATO’s eastern flank as part of Operation Cabrit (I will be covering this next week)."

Rebecca added: "Whilst in Estonia, His Royal Highness will also carry out engagements in Tallinn to learn more about how country has responded to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how Estonia is innovating in renewable energy and technology. This will be his first ever visit to Estonia."

Neither William nor Kate has made an official trip outside of the UK in 2025 so far. However, they did enjoy a lovely tropical holiday to the island of Mustique for their children's half-term last month.

As reported by the Express, the last time William left the UK for an official visit was when he spent four days in South Africa as part of the Earthshot Prize. There, he got to hang out with celebs Winnie Harlow and Heidi Klum. Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales' latest official outing as a couple was for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on 10 March.

The royal spouses could be seen exchanging adorable looks and PDA on the day, with one body language expert claiming that the Prince was showcasing his "bashful crush" on his wife, 14 years on from their royal wedding in the same venue. So sweet.

