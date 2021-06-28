Why Kate Middleton will not attend the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue this week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry arrived in the UK this weekend as he prepares to join his brother, Prince William, at the official unveiling of a statue to celebrate the life of their late mother, Princess Diana. The event, due to take place at Kensington Palace on Thursday 1st July, will commemorate Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The statue was commissioned by the brothers in 2017, who wanted to ‘help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and legacy’ and ‘recognise her positive impact’.

The Telegraph has reported that it was delivered over the weekend and overlooks the Sunken Garden, though it is currently protected from view until the reveal later this week.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly will not attend the official unveiling with her husband and brother-in-law as a result of the current coronavirus guidelines.

A royal source told The Mirror: ‘This is a small event and a very personal moment for the family. Plans have been scaled back due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and media arrangements reflect both the size and tone of the event.’

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: ‘Prince William and Prince Harry will attend a small event to mark the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Thursday 1st July.

‘In addition to close family of Diana, Princess of Wales, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison, will also be present.’

It is believed that Prince William will visit the statue privately with his family before the ceremony to ensure that Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are able to see it.

Prince Harry is also expected to arrange a private viewing before the official event.