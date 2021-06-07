Prince Harry and Prince William both avoided this wardrobe malfunction on their wedding days

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Like us mere mortals, the royals are prone to the odd wardrobe malfunction. Prince Harry joked about this mishap on his wedding day, Queen Elizabeth’s tiara broke hours before her vows, while Princess Diana’s dress was famously creased on her big day.

So it’s no surprise they’ve become quite nifty when it comes to their outfits. Kate Middleton has a great bra hack for sheer dresses, while Meghan Markle swears by bodysuits to wear with skirts.

And it’s not just the women who know styling tricks, the men are partial to them too. In fact, both Prince Harry and Prince William avoided a common wardrobe malfunction on their respective wedding days: sweat stains.

Both men wore military uniforms made from heavy fabrics, and while churches are often cold, it wasn’t the case for them.

Not only were Westminster Abbey and St George’s Chapel in Windsor packed with people, but there were also lights set up to film the ceremony, and they issued extra heat.

The solution? Sweat pads under the armpits to absorb any extra moisture.

Military tailors Kashket and Partners created Prince William’s look, with company chairman Russell Kashket revealing, ‘He was very aware of the heat factor in the Abbey because he knew all the lights would make it very hot. He said he didn’t want to faint, so we made some minor adjustments to ensure his comfort and save his blushes.’

Who knew?