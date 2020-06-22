Trending:

Kate Middleton just shared a very special throwback photograph with her dad

    The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, something that has only increased over the coronavirus pandemic with their roles noticeably elevated to reassure the nation.

    Yes, these past few months, the Cambridge family has been at the forefront, applauding NHS workers on their doorstep with the rest of the nation, taking part in Zoom calls and bingo nights, and being some of the first to conduct official face-to-face royal engagements since the coronavirus lockdown.

    As non-essential shops start reopening in parts of the UK, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to hear how they have been impacted by coronavirus, and how they are returning to a new normal. The Duke of Cambridge visited Smiths the Bakers, who have been serving Kings Lynn for 50 years. With the owners of the bakery and members of staff, The Duke spoke about how coronavirus restrictions have impacted on the family-run business, with 80% of the company’s wholesale customers having to close their own operations. The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fakenham Garden Centre, where she met the centre’s owners, before speaking to staff members, and heard more about the measures which that the garden centre has implemented to ensure that customers are able to visit and shop safely. The Duke and Duchess’ visits come as The Queen, Patron of the British Chambers of Commerce, sent a message of support to business communities as they continue to reopen — visit @theroyalfamily to read Her Majesty’s message.

    They have made the most news this week however through their photographs, with the family of five uploading non-stop gorgeous snaps to boost morale.

    Yes, from Princess Charlotte and Prince George delivering homemade pasta to a birthday tribute to baby Archie, there have been too many photographs to count.

    This weekend saw Father’s Day, prompting more photographs than most. The Royal Instagram page paid tribute to not only Prince William and Prince Charles, posting sweet never before seen photographs of the two fathers, but also Kate’s dad, Michael Middleton.

    ‘Happy Father’s Day!,’ read the caption alongside a series of photographs, including the sweet throwback photograph of a young Kate and her father. ‘1. The Duke of Cambridge with The Prince of Wales at Sandringham in December 2019. 2. Michael Middleton with his daughter Catherine. First photo taken by The Duchess of Cambridge.’

    These are lovely.

