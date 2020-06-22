Kate Middleton just shared a very special throwback photograph with her dad

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, something that has only increased over the coronavirus pandemic with their roles noticeably elevated to reassure the nation.

Yes, these past few months, the Cambridge family has been at the forefront, applauding NHS workers on their doorstep with the rest of the nation, taking part in Zoom calls and bingo nights, and being some of the first to conduct official face-to-face royal engagements since the coronavirus lockdown.

They have made the most news this week however through their photographs, with the family of five uploading non-stop gorgeous snaps to boost morale.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte and Prince George delivering homemade pasta to a birthday tribute to baby Archie, there have been too many photographs to count.

This weekend saw Father’s Day, prompting more photographs than most. The Royal Instagram page paid tribute to not only Prince William and Prince Charles, posting sweet never before seen photographs of the two fathers, but also Kate’s dad, Michael Middleton.

‘Happy Father’s Day!,’ read the caption alongside a series of photographs, including the sweet throwback photograph of a young Kate and her father. ‘1. The Duke of Cambridge with The Prince of Wales at Sandringham in December 2019. 2. Michael Middleton with his daughter Catherine. First photo taken by The Duchess of Cambridge.’

