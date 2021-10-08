Kate Middleton is not allowed to go to bed before the Queen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Being a royal entitles you to certain privileges – a designer wardrobe, personal chefs and if you’re the Queen, staff members employed to break in your shoes.

But it doesn’t come without its downsides, subjecting members to a life of obligation and rules, with an extremely large royal rulebook to follow.

From when Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis should start bowing to the Queen to a ban on talking politics and no shellfish while on royal tours, there are too many to keep track of.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that Meghan Markle reportedly had to undergo ‘princess lessons’ to learn everything from how royals hold tea cups to understanding the table settings – throwback to that famous Pretty Woman scene.

This week, it was a different royal rule that got everyone talking – and it’s all about bed time.

According to the royal rulebook, Kate along with the other royal family members is not supposed to go to bed until the Queen does.

Former private secretary to the Queen Sir William Heseltine made the revelation in his book, The Royals in Australia, explaining: ‘Nobody felt it right to go to bed before the Queen did.’

He continued: ‘For Diana the long royal evenings were agony. She’d excuse herself and go to bed, which was thought to be rather bad form.’

