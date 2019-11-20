The Crown star Josh O’Connor says Prince Charles’ life is ‘pretty messed up’

The Crown is a hugely successful show with millions of fans across the globe, and apparently the Queen herself has some strong opinions about it. According to a senior royal source, the Earl and Countess of Wessex ‘drive to Windsor at the weekend to join the Queen for an informal supper while watching TV or a film’ and ‘they have a Netflix account and urged her to watch it with them.’

They claimed: ‘Happily, she really liked it, although obviously there were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatised.’

However, her husband Prince Philip is reportedly less than enthused by the show, with Matt Smith (who formerly played him) revealing that the Duke of Edinburgh told a friend of his ‘Don’t be ridiculous’ when asked if he had ever watched it.

Whether or not Prince Charles will be tuning in to watch his own life play out on screen this season is unclear, particularly considering that Josh O’Connor, who has taken on the role this series, has opened up about playing the heir to the throne and revealing that he thinks the situation is ‘pretty messed up’, claiming that essentially Charles is ‘waiting for his mother to die.’

‘What I’m gradually finding is a guy waiting for his mother to die for his life to have meaning,’ he told GQ.

‘His whole life has been in purgatory. Waiting for your parent to die is pretty messed up.

‘That the one person who should be unconditional is the person that holds the power for you to have any meaning in your life… it’s quite nice to play that. They’re huge stakes.’

The actor also spoke about his dedication to the role, revealing that he watched endless footage of Charles to ensure he played the part perfectly.

‘Royals are always very clear about where they’re moving, because they’ve been told by protection officers exactly what they’re doing,’ he said.

‘Whenever Charles gets out of a car he checks his cufflink, checks his pocket and then waves, the same movement, every time.’