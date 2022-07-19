Joe Jonas just shared a sweet and intimate insight into his and Sophie Turner’s relationship

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

They are couple goals.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had welcomed their second child. The couple’s representatives confirmed the news to People, and said: “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.”

Sophie, 26, and Joe, 32, confirmed they were dating back in 2016 and then got married in 2019 at a Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Awards. They later tied the knot in a much more lavish affair in France, in front of their friends and family.

They’re a fun, cool and stylish couple. The thing we love most about them though? That’ll be the sheer adoration they have for each other, as showcased by Jonas’ latest Instagram reel, dedicated to his beloved wife.

Set to ‘Got Me Good‘ by the band DNCE (of which Jonas is the lead singer), the reel is a sweet montage of moments with Sophie and of the couple together.

It starts with a video of a glam looking Sophie at a restaurant, where she grins coyly at her husband once she realises he’s filming. There are also intimate clips of the couple cuddling in bed and several images from both of their wedding ceremonies.

The reel ends with a pic of a pregnant Sophie and Joe taking a selfie in a bathroom mirror.

He captioned the post: “Started from the bottom now we’re here.” He then asked his 12.8 million followers to share their own love story and has since re-shared them on his stories.

Sophie and Joe, who are now a family of four, welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020.

The Game of Thrones actress has previously shared how mutual friends had tried to set them up numerous times, but it was actually Jonas who reached out to her when he slid into her Instagram DMs.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Sophie shared how their first date was at a “local shitty bar, dirty, with great music and people throwing up everywhere.” She even brought along her friends, thinking Jonas would be “a dick” and bring an entourage.

It turned out she was wrong: “He didn’t bring security. He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked.

We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk—it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him.”

The rest, as they say, is history.