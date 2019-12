Jessie J has opened up about healing following her split from Channing Tatum

Jessie J has shared a heartfelt post about healing following her split from Channing Tatum.

The pair started dating in October 2018, but according to reports they decided to go their separate ways in November.

A source told Us Weekly: ‘Channing and Jessie broke up about a month ago. They are still really close and still good friends.’

People added: ‘There wasn’t any drama. They just decided to part ways.’

Now, Jessie has decided to open up in a touching Instagram post.

She wrote: ‘Go somewhere where your world feels and looks small. Gain perspective. Lay in the sea. Walk to the top of a mountain. Drive to view point in a park. Look up at the stars. This isn’t to make you feel like your problems or sadness or the feelings you feel are not valid but to know you are NEVER Alone.

‘Billions of people around the world. Are just trying to smile and mean it. Are actively working out who they are. Are missing someone they have lost. Are feeling worthless. YOU ARE LOVED. We are all trying to love and accept the stories in our lives that make us desperately want to fast forward or rewind time.

‘When all we have is the now. The very moment. With the puzzle pieces of life sometimes put together in the wrong places. They can hurt until tended to. Don’t let past or current trauma define who you are. You can walk away from it. Take the time to put those puzzle pieces in the right place.’

She continued: ‘Tend to YOU. Be vulnerable. Be there for YOU. Be there for people around you and lift each other up. Break the cycle. Be open. Talk. Be there for yourself. Recognise the patterns of behaviour you have that can cause some of the hurt. Look inwards. Look outwards. Walk away from parts of yourself and people or situations that trigger parts of you that are unhealthy. Be honest.

‘Sending LOVE to anyone who feels alone. We need you around. You are stronger than you know, and are capable of finding your happy time again. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice. Honour your pain to be heard by the right ears. It’s your TIME, so take your TIME.’