Jennifer Aniston said ‘no one could hold it together’ through one iconic Friends scene

After ten years of being there for us, Friends left our screens in 2004 – leaving a Central Perk shaped hole in our hearts – and we’re still not over it. Yes it may have been 16 years since Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe and Joey made their last appearances but it still feels like it was just yesterday.

We’re still deeply invested in Rachel and Ross’ tumultuous relationship, we’ve never given up hope on Parker (Alec Baldwin) coming back into our lives, and we can’t believe how quickly the Friends children have grown up. Are we the only ones confused by our feelings for Ben now that he’s grown up and starring in Riverdale?

But it wasn’t Cole Sprouse or the revelation that one of the core six characters was almost written out of the show that made news this week. Instead it was the subject of Friends bloopers that made headlines as Jennifer Aniston opened up about the scene that made them laugh the most whilst filming.

Reuniting with Lisa Kudrow for Variety‘s Actors on Actors series recently in an at-home special, Jen recalled: ‘This one time I was with Courteney, and we were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing. And then we stumbled on – there’s bloopers online, like, 15 minutes of bloopers – and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves.’

Lisa was quick to reply: ‘I’ve done it too.’

‘You and I would always get into these fits of laughter,’ Jen told Lisa in the video. ‘Because you had this wonderful ability – you were about to hit your punchline, and you would do this adorable thing where you would break. You would say the punchline, and you would always turn to the audience and say, “I’m sorry, it’s really funny.”‘

But what were their favourite bloopers to be a part of? According to the duo, there are two in the top spot.

‘There was the scene when the bagpipes happened,’ Jen explained of the season seven episode where Ross learns how to play the bagpipes for Monica and Chandler’s wedding. ‘The bagpipes – where you started to sing full 100% committed, with the bagpipes, sounding like the bagpipes – I couldn’t hold it together. No one could hold it together.’

She continued: ‘Then there was the episode where I guess Rachel had a sex tape. Every time I went to take the tape and step my foot on it, all of your reactions were like “No, no, no, no, no!” That took us about 45 minutes, just that piece to shoot, because the laughing, we couldn’t stop it.’

The entire cast was set to reunite for a Friends special this summer, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, it has been postponed.