Jamie Dornan opens up about ‘worst year of his life’ losing his father while in quarantine in Australia

Jamie Dornan has described 2021 as the “worst” and “hardest year” of his life after he lost his father, while quarantining in Australia.

The 39-year-old actor was over 10,000 miles away filming for the recent BBC series The Tourist when he heard the sad news his dad, Jim, had passed away from coronavirus after contracting COVID19 while in hospital for a routine knee operation.

Due to the travel restrictions in place during the coronavirus pandemic the Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie was forced to quarantine, while his parent was in his home in Belfast.

Jamie had not seen his dad for 18 months because of the restrictions and his hectic work schedule. The actor only had four days left of his quarantine when he found out about his dad’s passing.

Not only was Jamie unable to see his dad for almost two years, but he was unable to be with his family in Northern Ireland during the difficult time while grieving.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “It’s been a brutal time for lots of reasons and for lots of people. We’re all just trying to ride it out and come out the other side — and hope we’ve got our heads intact.

“[2021] was the worst year… and the hardest. I’ve been subjected, early on in my life and now, to a lot of pain and loss.”

Jamie’s reference to “pain and loss” is also a nod to his late mother, Lorna, who sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer when he was 16 years old.

The Fall actor, who has daughters Dulcie, eight, Elva, five, and Alberta, two, with wife Amelia Warner, can be seen in a new film Belfast, in which he plays Pa who works in England and aspires to bring his family there with him.

Jamie found he could relate to his character in the movie because he is often away for work, and when he is he longs for his family.

Opening up about his work/ life balance, he said: “I think I have a real understanding of what it is to go away, often for the benefit of the family — to work, to provide. Every single step I do since becoming a father, my career is for them. That’s all I really care about. I’m so lucky that I have three healthy little girls. I’m just missing them so much.”