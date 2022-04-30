James Corden quits Late Late Show – so what’s next?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

James Corden has announced he is stepping down from his US chat show The Late Late Show after seven years.

The 43-year-old presenter confirmed the news during a recording of the CBS programme, which has seen him launch iconic segments including Carpool Karaoke, Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, and Drop the Mic.

The Gavin and Stacey star said: “It’s been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.

“I never saw [the show] as my final destination and I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way, I always want to love making it and I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there,”

James took over the evening talk show, which has seen guests from Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, as well as Adele, Justin Bieber, and many more, from comedian Craig Ferguson in 2015.

After seven years he will be leaving the show in Spring 2023 – so there is still a year of James Corden on the programme.

Though Corden has yet to confirm what projects he will be working on next, there is growing speculation he could be returning to the UK, and may even set up his own chat show on home soil.

According to bookmaker’s, Coral, the odds on James hosting a late-night talk show in the UK once he quits The Late Late Show are at 1-2.

There are also odds on him helming the revival of Big Brother, which is set to return next year, and has seen Davina McCall, as well as Rylan Clark, present the programme.

He is also tipped to turn his hand to presenting The X Factor.

A source for Coral said: “[He’s] unlikely to be short of any work offers when he returns to the UK. We make him odds-on to host a late-night chat show on these shores.”

However, James has yet to confirm any forthcoming ventures.