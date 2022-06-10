Inside the star studded guests at Britney Spears’ wedding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The A-list came out in force for the popstar's nuptials

The pop icon got married to her long time partner Sam Asghari yesterday in California.

The Toxic singer who was freed from a 13-year conservatorship that prevented her from getting married or having children, was able to celebrate her nuptials surrounded by a smorgasbord A-list chums.

The intimate ceremony was awash with Hollywood stars, fellow performers and noughties icons, whose arrivals, no doubt, made the awaiting paparazzi’s Christmases all come at once.

Britney and Sam got engaged last September, just two months before her conservatorship finally ended, but the wedding details were kept under strict wraps by Britney and her team. However as the guests arrived yesterday it seems that most of Hollywood were in attendance, with appearances from fellow noughties cultural icon Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy Hilton and actress Drew Barrymore.

Although not pictured, pop-legend and vocal “#FreeBritney” advocate Madonna was also in attendance. The pair struck up a firm friendship after their iconic kiss on stage at the VMA Awards in 2003, during the height of Britney’s stratospheric fame.

After details of the singer’s conservatorship began to emerge last year, Madonna was one of the first celebrities to publicly support Britney, posting an Instagram story captioned:“Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

Another high-profile guest was designer Donatella Versace, who created the singer’s wedding dress for the day. Although it is not known exactly what it looked like, the dress is said to have had an off-the-shoulder cap sleeve and a deep V-shaped slit up the leg. The bride accessorised her custom Versace frock with jewellery by Stephanie Gottlieb, according to E! News and makeup by Charlotte Tilbury.

The wedding was briefly disrupted by Britney’s first husband Jason Alexander, who trespassed onto the venue, while live streaming on Instagram before being tackled to the ground and arrested by police.

Spears’ parents and sister Jamie Lynn were not in attendance as well as Britney’s two Teenage sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline.