Hilary Duff discusses body positivity and why she’s now ‘proud’ of her body more than ever before

Hilary Duff shot to fame in 1998 aged just 11 years old, and has been in the limelight ever since.

The 34-year-old actor has admitted she is aware of her appearance more so because of her career, and has felt there is a pressure to look a certain way, which caused her to have a year-long eating disorder at the age of 17.

Speaking to Women’s Health, Hilary said: “It was horrifying. Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny’”

However, a successful career and three children later, the How I Met Your Mother star has found a new love for her body.

Hilary – who has children Banks, Mae and Luca – said: “I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through.”

Despite a regular workout regime, and beauty treatments, Hilary also speaks to a therapist, which she believes is paramount for everyone; for those who struggle with their mental health, as well as those who don’t but simply want to confide in someone.

She explained: “We bust our ass to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can. We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this shit. But I want to work on the inside. That’s the most important part of the system.”

Hilary has even tried to encourage her son to speak to a therapist, if ever he needed a confidante to speak to, although he wasn’t on board.

Recounting the conversation with her oldest child, she shared: “He was like, ‘I don’t need a therapist!’ I said, ‘No, no, no, I didn’t say you need a therapist. But I love my therapist, and I always feel better when I leave because I can say whatever I want and not feel judged.’ Everybody needs that.”