There’s a sweet hidden detail in the book Meghan Markle read to Archie for his birthday video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated baby Archie Harrison’s first birthday this week with an adorable video on the Save The Children Instagram account and it is honestly the cutest thing we’ve ever seen. It aims to raise funds for children and families affected by the coronavirus crisis in the UK and worldwide.

The Duchess of Sussex is seen reading a book to the toddler, and it seems that Harry is the one behind the camera as towards the end Archie starts calling for ‘dada’.

Seriously, our hearts.

Meghan was read Duck! Rabbit! to Archie, a story about a duck or a rabbit with an ambiguous image that could be either animal.

But many eagle eyed fans noticed that on the right side of the book there is a sweet detail that shows Archie is an avid reader.

When you zoom in, you’ll see there’s a white sticker which reads: ‘Archie’s Book Club.’

Many fans on social media have suggested that the book was gifted by Oprah Winfrey, who set up her own popular book club in 1996 and whose recommendations often end up being bestsellers.

One social media user wrote: ‘Probably a gift from Oprah. She does that for all her friends when they have babies.’

Another added: ‘Didn’t Oprah say she would give Archie books so I guess the Archie bookclub is from aunty O.’

Others were asking how they can be a part of the tiny tot’s very on bookclub.

Perhaps he’ll take after Oprah and start influencing others, turning his favourite reads into fan favourites.

Baby influencer? We think so.