Harry and Meghan ‘accept invitation from the Queen’ to spend the summer at Balmoral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in Canada after a short visit to the UK for their final engagements as ‘senior royals’. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, and Meghan also made a surprise visit to a London school where she gave a passionate speech about how we can all use our voices for change.

However, they flew back to Canada shortly afterwards where they are ‘enjoying the quiet life’ and baby Archie Harrison is ‘doing great’.

The couple decided not to bring Archie with them, but the whole family may be be making their way back to the UK in the summer.

It is believed that they will be heading to London in June for Trooping the Colour, and now a new report suggests that Harry, Meghan and Archie will be joining the Queen during her annual summer trip to Balmoral.

According to The Sunday Times, the Sussexes have accepted an invitation from the monarch to join her at the Scottish estate in a few months.

Baby Archie, who turns one in May, has never visited the Queen’s favourite summer spot as Harry and Meghan were unable to attend last year. While the Queen was said to be ‘disappointed’, their spokesperson said that they were ‘too busy’ and that Archie was ‘too young’ to make the trip.

They are also expected to see Prince Charles and Camilla at Birkhall.

So it sounds like a summer royal reunion could be in the works!