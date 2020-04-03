How Harry and Meghan’s annual post-royal life review will work

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially split from the royal family, with their decision to step down as ‘senior royals’ taking effect earlier this week.

As of March 31st, they lost their HRH titles and going forward they will be financially independent from the monarchy.

Following their announcement in January, it was reported that the couple’s new arrangement will be reviewed yearly. What is expected of Harry and Meghan during this 12 month period is believed to be part of an agreement between the Sussexes and the royal family.

On the Sussex Royal website, it states: ‘It is agreed that the commencement of the revised role of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take effect Spring 2020 and undergo a 12-month review.’

This will allow the Duke and Duchess, as well as the royals, to make any changes they sit fit over the next year, and also leaves the door open for the couple to potentially return to royal life if they so wish.

The site also details their terms of employment, as it reads: ‘While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12 month review period has been put in place.’

It also adds that for Harry ‘no new [official military] appointments will be made’ before the end of the review period, although he continues to support ex-servicemen through the Invictus Games Foundation, and neither can ‘undertake representative duties on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.’

Despite their royal exit, Prince Harry will remain sixth in line to the throne.

The Sussexes recently relocated from Canada to California with their son, baby Archie Harrison, who turns one next month.