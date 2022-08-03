Gwyneth Paltrow’s controversial words about celebrity children are dividing the internet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her modern approach to relationships (#consciousuncoupling) to her strong Instagram game, she never fails to make headline news.

Gwyneth’s name in recent years however has become synonymous with causing controversy, with her luxury health mega brand Goop selling some pretty out-there items – everything from jade eggs and psychic vampire repellant spray to vibrator necklaces and of course the vagina candle.

This week, the 49-year-old made headlines for her controversial words on life for celebrity children, explaining that she feels that they have to work twice as hard to be taken seriously in the industry.

The conversation took place on Wednesday during an episode of Hailey Bieber’s vlog, “Who’s in My Bathroom”.

This week, it was Paltrow, and while talking through their beauty routines, the pair discussed growing up with famous parents.

Gwyneth Paltrow is the daughter of late director Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner, not to mention her god father is Steven Spielberg. While Hailey Bieber is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin.

“As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Gwyneth explained to Hailey during the episode. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good.”

She continued: “Because people are ready to pull you down and say, ‘You don’t belong there,’ or, ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom.'”

“Agreed”, Hailey Bieber replied. “I need to hear this today.”

The internet however didn’t seem as convinced, with viewers quick to call out the “privilege” on Instagram.

“Sigh … just sigh,” commented one viewer, while another posted: “‘Once their foot is in the door’ lol most people work hard their entire lives and never even get to see the door… no one feels bad for your kids sorry Gwyneth.”

We will continue to update this story.