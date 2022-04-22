Girls Aloud to reunite for one-off concert in honour of late Sarah Harding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Sarah Harding tragically passed away in September 2021

Girls Aloud are set to reunite for the first time in almost 10 years to honour the late Sarah Harding.

Sarah tragically passed away in September last year after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in August 2020.

The group, which is made up of Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts, will rejoin as a foursome for a one-off gig in memory of their band member, in a bid to raise funds for medical equipment to help detect cancer earlier.

The Love Machine hitmaker’s were said to be planning a reunion tour to mark the band’s 20th anniversary, but this was scrapped after the loss of Sarah.

While the full string of concerts has been ditched, the one-off concert is in the pipeline for later this year, although a date has yet to be confirmed.

Speaking about the plans Nadine, 36, said: “We’re planning a night for an event to raise money in honour of Sarah.

“We want to do something to help others. She’s very much in the forefront of our minds.

“When she became unwell, a lot of my energy was focused on her. Her passing has been so devastating.”

Kimberley clarified the plan for the gig on BBC’s Morning Live, she said: “I feel like I need to just clear this up a little bit.

“So there won’t be a reunion as such, we’re not going to be getting back on stage together. We still just don’t feel ready to get back on stage without Sarah. But we are planning an industry fundraiser for her in her memory, to raise as much money as we possibly can for cancer research.

“She asked us to do this and it’s really important for us that we make it a big event. It’s all about [raising money].”

Girls Aloud formed on Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, and garnered huge success over the years, as they were nominated for five Brit Awards, and honoured with the Best Single at the annual music ceremony for The Promise n 2009.

They performed for the last time as a five-piece girl group in 2013, but reunited in 2020 on a private trip to the Cotswolds after Sarah was diagnosed with the terminal illness.