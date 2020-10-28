Apparently George and Amal Clooney ‘didn’t know’ Harry and Meghan when they attended the royal wedding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May 2018 and their wedding was watched by millions worldwide.

The couple invited a number of A-listers to the event, from the Beckhams to Cara Delevingne. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex called in Idris Elba to DJ, requesting this tune for their first dance, and this particular celebrity decided to arrive at the afters in fancy dress.

One of the guests – ahem, Carey Mulligan – also revealed that there was a bizarre rumour going around about the toilets on the day.

However, one famous couple reportedly said that they ‘didn’t know’ Harry and Meghan when they attended the lavish affair two and a half years ago.

George and Amal Clooney were photographed entering St George’s Chapel on the day, but one source claims that they weren’t friends with the pair when they tied the knot.

Journalist and author Rachel Johnson has claimed that Princess Diana’s former flatmate spoke to George and Amal at the wedding, and asked how they knew Harry and Meghan just before the ceremony.

She wrote for Airmail: ‘There’s a story doing the rounds that while Carolyn Bartholomew, Diana’s former flatmate, was waiting for the wedding service to start, she turned to the couple alongside her and asked how they knew Harry or Meghan.

‘”We don’t,” the Clooneys answered brightly.’

However, Harry and Meghan are said to be good friends with the Clooneys now and reportedly spent time with them at their Italian villa in Lake Como a few months later.

Finding Freedom claims that they flew to join the A-listers for a short getaway, with a source saying: ‘Meghan and Amal spent a lot of time relaxing by the pool and playing with the twins while George and Harry checked out George’s motorbike collection. Harry took one of them out with one of his protection officers.’

Well it sounds like they’re pretty good friends to us!