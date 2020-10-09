This strange rumour about the toilets at Harry and Meghan’s wedding has gone viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married at St George’s Chapel in May 2018, and it was a stunning affair. The bride wore a beautiful Givenchy wedding dress, their cake cost almost £3,000 and they had a number of A-list guests including the Beckhams, the Clooneys and Elton John.

However, one guest has opened up about the experience – and revealed that there was a very bizarre rumour flying around about the toilet situation.

Carey Mulligan attended the ceremony with her husband, Marcus Mumford, and believed that there wouldn’t be any bathroom facilities for the guests. Consequently, she decided not to drink anything and found herself extremely dehydrated.

When she appeared on The Graham Norton Show later that year, the host asked whether the guests were put on lockdown.

She told him: ‘Yes, kind of. The main problem was I didn’t think that there would be a toilet, so I didn’t drink anything, so I got quite dehydrated.’

When asked whether or not there was a toilet for guests, she said that there was, but continued: ‘I didn’t know that, because there are all these rumours about what there would and wouldn’t be and I didn’t know, so I played it very safe.’

On the sofa with Carey was Michael Buble, who chipped in: ‘Those are things that normal people don’t have to think about ‒ I mean, not ‘normal people’, excuse me ‒ but at a normal wedding, you don’t think ‘Will there be a bathroom?’’

The actress replied: ‘But at a normal wedding, there aren’t SWAT teams in the sewers beneath where you are, so you have to make provisions for all the craziness that’s going on.’

She also added that she was later than one of the most famous guests in attendance – Oprah Winfrey.

‘We felt like we should get there quite early. We were also watching the television and Oprah showed up and when you realise you’re later than Oprah, it kind of hurries you on a little bit, so we hustled.’

Oh, Carey!