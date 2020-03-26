Emma Watson has given her top tips on caring for your community amid the coronavirus outbreak

And we’re here for it…

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

Schools are closing, non-emergency workers are being sent home and everyone is being encouraged to socially distance themselves, isolating in their houses.

Luckily, kindness is a powerful tool, and in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, people seem to be looking out for each other more than ever.

One high profile figure at the forefront is Emma Watson, with the actress and UN Women Goodwill ambassador taking to her Instagram account to encourage others to care for their community amid the pandemic. And with 55 million followers to her name, it’s safe to say she can make a huge difference.

‘My grandma is over 70, so particularly vulnerable… My Mum is a type 1 diabetic and my best friend is a health care professional,’ Emma posted to her Instagram alongside a photograph of herself with a makeshift #StayHome campaign sign. ‘#Istayhomefor them. ❤️ Who are you staying home for? ⁣ Sending love. E xxx’

Emma then included six Instagram slides offering ‘a few ways to show up for your community in these tough times’, crediting Michelle Obama with coming up with them.

Here is their advice for looking after your community…

1. ‘Call the parents you know who are figuring out this new normal – offer to give their kids a lesson or read a story’

2. ‘If you’re able, buy gift certificates from your favourite local businesses and save them for later, or give them as gifts right now to your grocery store cashier, mail carrier, or anyone else providing vital services in your community’

3. ‘If you can, go online and make a donation to your local food bank’

4. ‘If you’re able, send payments to your hairstylist, barber, and nail technician as if you were keeping your appointments’

‘One more thing,’ reads the final slide. ‘Be gentle with yourself’. The message continues: ‘It’s normal to feel overwhelmed and afraid. It’s okay to log off and take a break. It’s okay to say “I need help.” We can all take turns lifting each other up.’

Thank you Emma and Michelle for inspiring us always.