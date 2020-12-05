Emma Stone has never actually watched Crazy, Stupid, Love

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

What?!

Remember when Keira Knightley revealed that she has only seen Love Actually once? She admitted that she couldn’t remember who her character ended up with, even though that scene with Andrew Lincoln and his cue cards is probably one of the most famous Christmas movie moments of all time.

But it turns out she isn’t the only actress who hasn’t sat down to watch her own movies. Our A-lister fave, Emma Stone, explained that she has never seen Crazy, Stupid, Love.

The film stars Emma and Ryan Gosling and if you haven’t seen it, you’ve definitely seen the stills (ahem, topless Ryan).

However, as part of Variety‘s actors interviewing actors series, the Oscar winner told Timothée Chalamet that she never watched the romcom as a result of her own anxiety.

She explained that she felt the pressure of being the lead to such an extent that it stopped her from seeing the finished film.

‘I was really in love with that script, but I put so much pressure on myself,’ she said.

‘I was 20, and while we were shooting it, I was just going nuts and was like, this whole thing could fail. It felt like it had to be well-calibrated throughout, and it was the first time that I had ever had to rely on myself to be able to carry all of that.’

But the actress later said that nowadays, she is able to watch herself onscreen.

Good for her. And we’d recommend catching up on Crazy, Stupid, Love.