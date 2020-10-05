The Crown changed this detail on Princess Diana’s wedding dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We are mere weeks away from the much anticipated release of Season 4 of The Crown, which will cover one of the major events in the history of the royal family: Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding in 1981.

In a teaser released last month, we got a small glimpse of the back of the iconic wedding dress, which was recreated for actress Emma Corrin.

Emma also told Vogue that the reaction to her walking onto the set in the gown was pretty priceless, ‘I walked out and everyone went completely silent. More than anything else I wear in the series, it’s so … It’s her.’

Now we’ve finally been given an official first look at it, and it’s indeed very spectacular, even if it’s not quite an exact copy of the original.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, reps for Netflix’s The Crown explained that costume designer Amy Roberts had to be a little creative as she didn’t have access to the original patterns, but also wanted a gown that would be a bit of Emma, as well as Diana.

‘Amy wanted to pull in many of the style choices and create the same spirit of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, but make something new,’ they said.

They added, ‘Without access to the original patterns, Amy collaborated with David Emmanuel. He was enormously helpful, talking the design team through the detail of many of the original drawings to help them create this gown for Emma Corrin.’

We also found out an incredible amount of work went into creating the dress, which took 600 hours to make, including the fact they used the same Nottingham-based lace factory as the original.

‘Four months and five fittings later, with three people spending a collective 600 hours working, they had a dress. It’s made of 95 metres of fabric and 100 metres of lace, with a train that is approximately 30 metres long. The Nottingham based team who made the lace on the Emmanuel’s original dress also made the lace for this one. Sadly the man who worked on the real-life dress passed away, but it’s his son who worked on the one you’ll see in The Crown,’ the statement said.

We cannot wait to see it.