Emilia Clarke skipped the Golden Globes for a very understandable reason

Award season 2020 has officially started. The year started in style as the A-listers gathered in Los Angeles, California for the Golden Globes, and there were memorable moments aplenty – from Tom Hanks’ brilliant reaction to Ricky Gervais’ searing monologue to Michelle Williams’ passionate acceptance speech addressing abortion rights.

Everyone was also hoping for a Jennifer Aniston Brad Pitt reunion, but while he told reporters they were good friends they weren’t snapped together. Sad. She did, however, have a priceless reaction to her ex-husband’s joke about dating.

But there was one notably absent celebrity: Emilia Clarke. The Game of Thrones star decided to skip the annual ceremony, and the reason why is completely understandable.

Her co-star, Kit Harington, graced the red carpet with his wife and form GoT actress Rose Leslie. While he was nominated in the Best Actor In A Drama TV Series category for his performance as Jon Snow, none of the other actors from the show were shortlisted for an award.

This, teamed with the fact that Emilia wasn’t presenting, probably explains why she decided to skip the Golden Globes this year, and it makes total sense. Because, let’s face it, January is the month of JOMO – and that applies to the stars, too.

It’s unclear how she spent her evening, but after a busy 2019 we wouldn’t blame her if she was tucked up on the sofa with a cup of tea instead of spending hours glamming up for the ceremony.

Not only did she wave goodbye to her Game of Thrones character, Daenerys Targaryen, after eight seasons, she also starred in the cute Christmas romcom Last Christmas and announced that she would be performing in Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull later this year.

Will she be walking the red carpet at any of the other award shows this year? We’ll have to wait and see.