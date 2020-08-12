Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In the same day a very pregnant Katy Perry broke the internet with her incredible TikTok dance, there’s more exciting baby news. Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have just shared that they’re expecting their first child.

The couple have known for months but, in true Sheeran style, reportedly kept it under wraps. What we now know is that Cherry, 27, and Ed, 29, are nearing the end of their nine-month pregnancy. Cherry is reportedly just weeks away from giving birth.

“Ed and Cherry are over the moon” a source shared with The Sun. “They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key. Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much. Things are getting closer and the excitement has been building, so they have started telling friends and family.”

Continuing, the insider said: “They’re just making the last of the preparations at home. The baby is expected later this summer. It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival.”

Luckily, at current, lockdown restrictions in the UK mean that you are allowed to meet with up to six people from outside of your household, so the Sheerans will be able to introduce the new family member to their closest loved ones. During the height of lockdown, some fathers weren’t even allowed in the room while their partners gave birth.

The happy couple first met at school, and while they’re yet to confirm the speculation themselves, they are renowned for keeping themselves to themselves. Case in point: they wed in 2018, but only shared the news last summer.

Congratulations to the parents to be, and best of luck for the birth, from all at Marie Claire. Now, real talk: what do you reckon, boy or girl?