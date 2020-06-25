David Beckham just proved he is a secret Friends fan

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We are still waiting for that Friends reunion (it’ll happen post lockdown we’re told), so any news relating to the sitcom is a breath of fresh air to us, even if it’s not technically new, like when Lisa Kudrow revealed the funniest scene on the show, or when Jennifer Aniston said no one could keep it together during this scene.

And it turns out we’re not the only ones to be mega fans of the show. Believe or not, David Beckham loves it too, and he has the t-shirt to prove.

The retired footballer shared a picture on Instagram of himself and wife Victoria Beckham taking a stroll in the Cotswolds, where they’ve been isolating since the beginning of lockdown.

Users were quick to point out his quite frankly brilliant t-shirt, which features Joey and Chandler in a scene from on of the most iconic Friends episodes of all time, the one where everybody is late and Rachel ends up wearing that commando dress.

Now you might think wearing a bit of merch doesn’t prove anything, but DB had the line to back up his claim.

Chandler himself, aka Matthew Perry, commented on the picture, writing, ‘This guy has really good taste. Whoever he is’.

To which David replied, ‘Yes @cruzbeckham got me the shirt but could I be wearing anymore clothes’ followed by a laughing emoji.

As we all know, that is an iconic line uttered by Joey, mimicking Chandler, in the episode. If that isn’t proof, we don’t know what is.