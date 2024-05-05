Charlie Puth has finally responded to Taylor Swift's song about him

Taylor Swift's new double album, The Tortured Poets Department, dropped last month, and unsurprisingly it's still all anyone can talk about.

"The Tortured Poets Department," Swift announced on social media. "An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure."

Her message continued: "This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry."

The long-awaited album features 31 brand new songs, with Swiftie sleuths already decoding the tracks for Easter eggs and hidden references.

And while there are some reported mentions that might not be too happy with their rumoured references, from ex boyfriend Joe Alwyn in 'So Long, London' to Kim Kardashian in 'thanK you aIMee', there was one A-list mention who will be very happy.

The A-lister in question? Charlie Puth, who was referenced in Taylor Swift's titular song 'The Tortured Poets Department', with one lyric reading: "We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist".

While Charlie Puth did not immediately respond, the 32-year-old singer has finally broken his silence on the nod, by releasing a song of his own.

Yes, really. Announcing the release of his new track 'Hero', Puth thanked an unnamed person, thought to be Swift, for her "support".

“These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons, but I wanted to share something with you,” Puth posted to social media to announce his new single. “This is a song I wrote about my friend called ‘Hero.’"

He continued: "Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for a while. But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it. So… I declare ‘Hero’ will be out everywhere on May 24th as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support… you know who you are.”

