Joe Alwyn's life update finally explains his silence around Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets album

Taylor Swift released her long-awaited studio album The Tortured Poets Department last week, and it's all anyone has been able to talk about since.

"The Tortured Poets Department," Swift announced on social media. "An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure."

Her message continued: "This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry."

The 34-year-old's surprise double album features 31 new songs, with Swifties already uncoding the many Easter eggs and high profile names referenced, from Matty Healy and Travis Kelce to ex boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Swift dated the British actor from 2017 to 2023, with new track 'So Long, London' thought to be about their break up. And while many of those referenced on the new album have commented, Alwyn has remained silent.

This week, a source gave PEOPLE a life update on Alwyn, explaining that he has "moved on" - something that could explain his silence.

"He's dating and happy," the source told the publication. "He's a great guy and not into drama in any way."

That being said, the source did stress that there isn't any bad blood, adding that the actor "certainly doesn't talk poorly about her."

"He was in love with her, and it just didn't work out," the source explained, going on to add: "Joe loves acting, but can't stand the attention that comes with it. He's not comfortable in the spotlight".

The Tortured Poets Department double album is out now.