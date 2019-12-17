Caroline Flack has officially quit Love Island following assault charge

The TV host has decided to 'stand down' from the super successful show

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has quit the ITV show, after being charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old said the reality series has ‘been my world for the last five years’ and hailed it as ‘the best show on telly’.

But she added: ‘In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.’

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault by beating following ‘a private domestic incident’ at her north London home in the early hours of Thursday.

An ITV spokesman said, ‘ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.’

Caroline has presented all five series of Love Island since its reboot in 2015, and was set to host the first ever winter edition of the show, set in South Africa, this January.

On Instagram, Caroline also thanked fans for their support, writing, ‘On a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest,’ she said. ‘But also from total strangers who send messages to me offering to help and understanding… ‘Please know that I see them… And my boyfriend Lewis… I love you x.’

Six police cars were reportedly pictured outside Flack’s house, while Lewis, 27, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

It is unclear if she will return for the traditional summer series, but she will definitely be appearing on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.