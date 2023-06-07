The creator of SATC dated one of Carrie Bradshaw’s love interests in real life

Sex and the City first aired in June 1998, celebrating its 25 year anniversary this week. And with the second instalment of its spin-off series, And Just Like That dropping later this month, fans of the show have a lot to celebrate.

So, how are SATC fans celebrating the HBO show? The only way we know how - over trademark Cosmopolitans and nostalgic stories from the beloved show's golden years.

Yes, from Carrie Bradshaw's iconic fashion moments (shout out to that £4 SATC tutu) to the buzz around Kim Cattrall's return to the HBO spin-off, all anyone is talking about right now is SATC and our favourite foursome.

Today, it was the men at the show's helm that got the world talking, with stories resurfacing about Carrie's two main love interests, Mr Big and Aidan Shaw - and the two A-listers who almost played them.

In even more Mr Big vs. Aidan news, it has emerged that the author of the books behind the show, Candace Bushnell, has a firm stance on which of Carrie's two loves she prefers, with it emerging that she actually used to date one of the actors.

While appearing on the Bradshaw Boys podcast, Bushnell revealed that she once went on a date with John Corbett, the actor who played Aidan Shaw. But despite the date, she's still not Team Aidan when it comes to Carrie.

"I'm never going to be Team Aidan," Bushnell explained in the podcast. "I can't for a variety of reasons but one of the reasons is that my mother hated Aidan. She would watch and she was like, 'I hate that Aidan. He's so wrong for her!' And my mother hardly ever watched TV."

She then went on to explain how she later dated the actor, recalling: "I did go to dinner with John Corbett. It was romantic, but all I could think was, 'My mother's going to kill me!' Then he goes back to L.A. and then like two days later it's like, 'Oh, he's dating Bo Derek.' You cannot compete with Bo Derek - forget it."

Well, this is the news that we weren't expecting.

And Just Like That returns to HBO and Sky Comedy on 22 June 2023.