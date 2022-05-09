Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari confirms their wedding date ‘has been set’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Britney Spears’ fans were thrilled when she announced her engagement to partner Sam Asghari back in September. The couple has been dating since 2016 when they met on the music video for her single Slumber Party, and following the end of her conservatorship last year the singer revealed that Sam had popped the question – although it has been reported that the proposal may have taken place earlier than we thought.

There was speculation that Britney, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child together, may have secretly wed Sam earlier this year – but it seems that those rumours have been put to bed as Sam has taken to social media to confirm that they have set a date for their big day.

However, he teased that we won’t know anything about it until it has already happened.

In a post on Instagram stories to celebrate Mother’s Day, he spoke about his ‘fairytale’ relationship with Britney, his ‘soon to be Queen’, and shared a photo of her proudly showing off her engagement ring.

He then added: ‘Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after.’

How exciting!

The model and personal trainer spoke about his excitement for their future together following the news that Britney is expecting, telling his followers: ‘Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect.

‘Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.’

Congratulations to Britney and Sam!