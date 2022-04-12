“I am having a baby”: Britney Spears is pregnant!

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

From celebrating the end of her conservatorship to vacationing as a free woman in Maui, Britney Spears has been spreading her joy on social media. She took to Instagram to share another important milestone in her life: she’s now pregnant! (And side note, she may also be married.)

She posted a tranquil picture of a teacup and flowers to Instagram, accompanied by the revealing caption. The star, who previously announced her engagement to actor Sam Asghari, referred to him as her “husband” as she did in another post last week.

The rest of her caption recalls how she realized she was pregnant after she “lost so much weight” specifically for her Maui trip, though she gained the weight back quicker than expected. After Asghari jokingly said she was “food pregnant,” she decided to take a pregnancy test.

“So I got a pregnancy test…and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote, accompanying the post with a baby emoji. She also joked she would “lose it” if she was having twins and was planning to do yoga everyday.

The singer also informed her fans she “won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have…”

Spears’ pregnancy follows her testimony at a June 2021 hearing, during which she fought for her court-ordered conservatorship to be lifted. During the hearing, she claimed she was not allowed to remove her IUD.

She said via Newsweek, “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant.”

“I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children—any more children,” she continued. (A lawyer for Spears’ father, who managed the conservatorship, claimed this was untrue.)

Spears’ conservatorship was ended last November after 13 years.

She also made another meaningful revelation about her previous experience of pregnancy, explaining she had been diagnosed with “perinatal depression.” Spears has two children from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline, who are both teenagers. Their names are Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, who are 16 and 15 years old respectively.

“Women didn’t talk about it back then…some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her,” she said, adding it was “horrible” though different “now women talk about it everyday.”

“Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret,” she continued.

Friends and fans of the stars took to her Instagram comments to celebrate the news, with stars including Iggy Azalea, Tess Holiday and Bravo host Andy Cohen leaving happy emojis. Paris Hilton wrote, “Congratulations sis!! I’m so excited for you!! Love you!!!”