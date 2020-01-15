Anna Faris is engaged – and apparently she has been for a while

Anna Faris is reportedly engaged to cinematographer, Michael Barrett – and apparently, she has been for a while.

The couple were rumoured to be dating after meeting on the set of Overload in 2017, and now they’re planning to tie the knot.

Faris split from her partner of ten years, Chris Pratt, the same year, telling reporters at the time: ‘There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still.

‘We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up – unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter.’

When Pratt announced that he was getting married to Katherine Schwarzenegger last year, Faris even offered to officiate the wedding.

She said: ‘Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, “I proposed to Katherine last night.”

‘I was like “Ah! That’s amazing!” And I texted him back, “Just want to remind you, I’m an ordained minister.”

Going on to speak about the engagement, Anna stated: ‘I love her, and I love him, and I’m just so happy that they found each other.’

Now, Faris’ Troop Zero co-star Allison Janney has announced that the Scary Movie actress is planning her own big day.

She told People: ‘I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago.

‘I saw the ring one day (…) I went into her room to work on lines, and then I was like, “What is that ring on your finger?”

‘I think she was waiting for everyone to notice. “Oh, that’s it,” and then, yeah, it was fun.’

Congratulations to Anna and Michael – this is very exciting news.

Oh, and by the way, we would really love an invite.