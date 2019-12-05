Anna Faris just opened up about finding out that her ex had cheated on her

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their separation two years ago, insisting they had nothing but love for each other and their son Jack.

Since their announcement, both Anna and Chris have since moved on, with Chris marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger and Anna now in a relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett.

This week Anna made news as she talked about exes on her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, with guest, Kat Von D.

Opening up about the concept of cheating, Anna shared her own experience, recalling a time when a past partner had been unfaithful to her.

‘I remember suspecting an ex of cheating on me. I woke him up in the middle of the night, and I was like, “Are you fucking so-and-so?” And he was like, “You’re crazy”’.

She continued: ‘I’m pretty oblivious sometimes, you know, especially in relationships. Of course I don’t want to believe that anything [is going on]. But there was that gut feeling that was starting to grow more and more.’

She later explained how friends had confirmed to her years later that she was right.

‘I do think as women, we’re sort of taught to suppress fear or suspicion because we might be deemed as suspicious or neurotic or crazy or whatever,’ Anna explained. ‘So I think that in my case I was like, “OK, maybe he’s right. Maybe I am crazy.”’

Anna has not disclosed which ex in question cheated on her.