Adele has finally broken her silence on her weight loss

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Adele is one of the most talked-about women in the world, from her reported befriending of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since their move to Los Angeles to her love life, with it reported that she may be dating Skepta following her divorce from charity CEO Simon Konecki.

Undoubtedly, the biggest talking point around Adele has been her weight loss, with the 32-year-old reportedly losing 7 stone.

The Sirtfood Diet is reportedly responsible for the weight loss, according to sources, but it is not something that Adele has commented on yet.

In fact, the ‘Someone Like You’ singer hasn’t spoken out about her weight loss until this week as she took to the stage to host Saturday Night Live.

Addressing the audience in the opening monologue, Adele announced: ‘I know I look really, really different since you last saw me. But actually, because of all the COVID restrictions…I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me. And this is the half I chose.’

Adele then went on to deliver an amazing show, performing her most famous songs during a Bachelor sketch and even corpsing with Kate McKinnon in a video clip that is already going viral.

Looking gorgeous Adele – just like you always have.