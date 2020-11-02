These A-listers are encouraging people to vote right now

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This week marks the US Presidential Election, seeing Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris go head to head with current President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence.

The magnitude of the outcome cannot be understated – it is huge – and with the vote taking place tomorrow, high profile names are coming out in force to encourage people to vote – and to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Here are the A-listers calling people to vote…

Reese Witherspoon

‘I did it! Did you? Feels good to exercise my right to VOTE. I like to think that ray of light coming through the trees 🌅is ALL of the women who came before me who did not have this fundamental right. ✨🗳 Ok … 18 days until the election! Have you sent your ballots in?? Text me a photo of your “I Voted” stickers! 615-235-5390❣️’

Jennifer Lopez

‘Chatting w/ VP @JoeBiden and @drbiden

Para mis compañeros Latinos, juntos somos mas poderosos….Únete a mí para hacer ruido. ¡Tu voz es tu voto! ¿Cuál es tu plan de votación? // ✊🏼📣🇺🇸🇵🇷 To my Latinos, we’re more powerful together… join me in getting loud. Your voice is your vote. What is your voting plan? @joebiden @drbiden @arod’

Lizzo

‘I’M SO EXCITED THAT WE ALL GETTING READY TO VOTE! IMA TREAT THIS SHIT LIKE HALLOWEEN AND GET ALL DRESSED UP TO CELEBRATE OUR RIGHT WE FOUGHT SO DAMN HARD FOR! #iamavoter’

Jennifer Aniston

‘#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died. I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀

PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼’

Kerry Washington

‘V✊🏾TE!!!!! #ManiMonday with a message’

Taylor Swift

‘I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @kamalaharris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies.’

Naomi Campbell

4 Days to go! Your vote and voice matter! Shout to out!! Florida and Ohio!!! LETS GO!! #vote BY #MARK BRADFORD💙🟦

Beyonce

‘Let your vote be your vote.’

Blake Lively

‘It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend. #voteearly’

Selena Gomez

‘Just finished filling out my ballot!’

Sophia Bush

‘Did a thing yesterday. Felt good as hell. Cue the @lizzobeeating cause these boots (swipe) were made for VOTING. And putting on one of our @iamavoter x @nymag #ivoted stickers made me feel positively giddy! All of the organizing, the phone calls, the fundraising, the voter registration, the campaign trips, the daily zooms with community organizers, activists, advocates, and the IAAV team has all led to this moment. Record voter turnout. A demand for decency and kindness, strength rooted in equity, and a halting of extreme cruelty. Whether we’re next door neighbors, part of the same city community, or we live thousands of miles apart across the nation, we are all in this together. I love us so much. Here we go. 💁🏻‍♀️🇺🇸🗳♥️ #iamavoter’

Sarah Jessica Parker

‘I had a feeling. I knew you would. Really proud. Stay safe. Stay strong. Stay committed. X, SJ’

Julia Roberts

‘I AM a Voter. Make sure you are too!’

Gigi Hadid

‘I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate.

YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF 🗳 IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU. IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. (&& if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!!)

IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU.

Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one !!! Let me know below 👇👇👇’

Oprah

‘The countdown is on y’all! With a little over a week until Election Day, I wanted to talk to local voters, thought leaders, and voting rights experts across the nation so we’re all fully prepared to cast our vote as a country. We’ll be headed to Wisconsin, North Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina starting tomorrow 10/26 at 8 PM EST. Sign up in advance for the free virtual conversation by going to zoomwithoprah.com and swipe right for the full schedule. Let’s get zoomin’—and to the polls!’

Demi Moore

‘I voted ✔️🗳 Letting my voice be heard! This could be the most important election of our lives… Get out and vote because it matters! Our future depends on it.’

You heard them – get out and vote!